The Hoschton City Council will hold a public hearing for a proposed convenience store at Hwy. 53 and Towne Center Pkwy. that was denied last year.
The public hearing is set for July 26 at 5:30 p.m. at the city’s depot building at 4272 Railroad Ave.
Applicant and owner Mansoor Qamruddin requests 1.54 acres at the corner of Hwy. 53 and Towne Center Pkwy. from general commercial highway oriented district to commercial motor vehicles service and repair district for a convenience store with gasoline pumps, fast-food restaurant and retail.
According to interim city manager Shannon Sell the request comes from the same group that sought a rezoning for the property in July 2021 with a very similar plan for a convince store with gasoline pumps and fast-food restaurants.
The council denied the rezoning with a 3-2 vote. Sell said the proposed design — which included two fast-food restaurants, one on each end — created a situation “where it was going to be really tight parking and getting around through” the location.
Sell said the applicants had to wait a year to reapply.
