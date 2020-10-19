Traffic along I-85 from Jefferson toward Atlanta could be a mess in the coming years as the state DOT begins work to widen the interstate from Hwy. 53 (Braselton) to the Jefferson Hwy. 129 interchange.
The state is advancing its work schedule on that stretch of highway due to the early completion of the first phase of its project which widened I-85 to the Braselton exit.
The state plans to begin construction in 2021 and complete most of the project in 2023.
The Braselton-Jefferson widening project will require the replacement of six bridges, three each on the north and south bound sides.
The project could also involve the erection of sound barrier walls along some sections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.