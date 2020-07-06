The widening of I-85 in Jackson County could soon continue along the stretch from Braselton to Jefferson.
The Georgia Department of Transportation recently announced that Phase 1 of the widening project had opened, bringing additional lanes to the Braselton exit at Hwy. 53.
Now that that part of the project is completed, the GDOT said it plans to advance widening from Hwy. 53 to the Hwy. 129 exist at Jefferson.
The move will put the project four years ahead of schedule, officials said. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2021 and to be completed in 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.