(EDITOR’S NOTE: At the request of the woman interviewed for this story, personal identity information is not disclosed. This article uses the pseudonym “Ashley” in place of the woman’s real name.)
Jackson County’s first COVID-19 patient may be recovered physically, but she’s still feeling the emotional toll of the virus.
Ashley, a Jackson County mom in her late 20s, first started noticing symptoms around Wednesday, March 18. The day before, she’d visited a local health department and had a birth control implant removed from her arm. So, when she started feeling fatigued on Wednesday, she thought it might just be from hormone fluctuations.
But she got worse.
Over the next few days, Ashley developed a headache and noticed her fatigue was getting more intense.
“Saturday night (March 21), I began to get a fever,” she said. “I had chills and was really tired.”
Ashley took a Tylenol and “sweated out” the fever overnight.
She remembers feeling like she had pneumonia and an incessant tiredness.
“I just don’t feel good,” she recalled telling her husband. “I feel very tired like there’s no amount of rest I can get to feel OK again.”
That night, Ashley started feeling a tickle in the back of her throat. She suspected it may have been seasonal allergies and took some medication.
“And then my fever started again,” she said.
Her condition got worse quickly, Ashley recalled.
“Two hours after feeling the tickle in my throat and the fever, I couldn’t get in a deep breath,” she said. “There was immediate coughing.”
Her fever had jumped to 102.8 degrees.
Ashley called Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton and Gainesville, but they said they couldn’t give her a definitive answer unless she came in.
She decided to take another dose of Tylenol to see if she could get her fever down and told herself she might just be overthinking it given the increasing fears over the spread of the Coronavirus.
But the next morning (March 23), she knew it was time to go to the hospital.
“I was just weak, very fatigued and super out of breath,” Ashley said, recalling she could barely make it up a flight of stairs.
Ashley and her husband went to NGMC Braselton. They were sent to separate triage desks and her husband was ultimately instructed to leave the hospital and return to his car.
Meanwhile, Ashley was taken to an area for patients who may have COVID-19. She recalls seeing all the staff in full personal protective equipment (PPE).
They got her IV in and put her in a room, which had a note on the door indicating the person inside may have COVID-19 or been exposed to someone who had it.
Staff did a chest X-ray and determined she had pneumonia in the left lung. The doctors then determined she needed to be tested for the virus, but said the results would take several days.
SENT HOME TO QUARANTINE AND MONITOR
Ashley was ultimately sent home instead of being admitted into the hospital.
“The doctor said that he thought I had a pretty good chance of being OK seeing as how I’m young and I have no underlying conditions,” she said.
Doctors instructed her to get a pulse oximeter to monitor her blood oxygen levels. They told her to come back immediately if it fell below 94.
She was directed to self-quarantine, so she locked herself in their basement away from her young children and husband.
But it wasn’t long before Ashley had to be taken back to the hospital.
“By 2 a.m. Tuesday morning (March 24), my pulse ox was hovering between 89 and 90 so we had to go back,” she said.
The doctors ran some of the same tests and took blood. After drawing blood from an artery to see how much oxygen was going to her vital organs, they decided to admit her.
Ashley was put on antibiotics for the pneumonia and given oxygen. That evening, her body was responding well and she was able to come off the oxygen.
The hospital sent her home again that night.
HOPING AND PRAYING THROUGH THE NIGHT
She spent that night "hoping and praying" that the virus test would come back negative.
“Tuesday night, I really spent a lot of time hoping and praying that I didn’t have COVID,” Ashley recalled. “I was really struggling with being in isolation already.”
In addition to being in near-isolation at the hospital, Ashley struggled with being away from her young children.
“It’s really hard to hear them cry, ‘I want mommy’ from upstairs. But you can’t go up there and you can’t be with them,” Ashley said.
She’d seen posts on social media that afternoon, indicating there hadn’t yet been a confirmed case in Jackson County. That gave her hope.
“I woke up Wednesday morning (March 25) and got a call from the hospital and the admitting doctor said that I had it,” Ashley said.
She realized she was the first confirmed case in Jackson County.
MAKES QUICK IMPROVEMENT
By that time, Ashley had begun to feel better.
“I was still tired and still had that kind of groggy feeling and was kind of weak,” she said.
The cough continued for a few days, but she no longer had shortness of breath or a fever.
Ashley was told to self-quarantine for eight days from the last day she had a fever. She had to send in daily temperature logs to the hospital.
“Thankfully, the last fever I had was when I was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday (March 24),” she said. “So Wednesday of this past week (April 1), I was able to come out of quarantine.”
Throughout her quarantine, she rested, drank a lot of fluids, and took antibiotics, vitamins and medications.
Ashley recognizes she was lucky to have recovered as quickly as she did after leaving the hospital.
“I only got better from there,” she said.
EMOTIONAL TOLL OF ISOLATION
Ashley may be physically recovered from the virus now, but she’s still working through the emotional toll of isolation.
“Going in the hospital and not having my husband or someone being there with me was really tough,” she said. “Because when you go to the hospital, you really count on having the support of someone that cares for you.”
For eight days, the only way Ashley saw her children was through a window in the basement.
“That’s where I saw my kids was through that window playing in our yard,” she said.
Ashley said her youngest child struggled, too, and didn’t understand why her mom was quarantined in the basement.
“I could hear her crying every night for me, wanting me. ‘I want to sleep with mommy. Where’s mommy,’” she recalled. “It was rough to say the least.”
Ashley’s also transitioning back to her normal sleep schedule, after days of only sleeping when others in the house were awake.
“The first two nights in isolation, I didn’t sleep,” she said. “I didn’t want to sleep when everyone else was sleeping. I only wanted to sleep during the day when everyone else was awake because I was afraid that at some point, I could stop breathing in my sleep and I wouldn’t wake up.”
STAY HOME, WASH YOUR HANDS
Ashley isn’t sure where she contracted the virus. She first though she could have caught it when she visited the health department. But she recalled two of her family members had been sick in the week prior and questioned whether they’d been misdiagnosed and actually had COVID-19.
“I have no clue where I got it from,” she admitted.
Ashley said it's critical for members of the community to wash your hands, don’t touch your face and stay home as much as you can.
“If you can last with what you’ve got at home for the next two weeks: Do that,” she said. “Don’t make chips and salsa from the Mexican restaurant a necessity. Eat something else.”
And if you have to make a grocery store run, send in one person instead of the entire family, she added.
Ashley also stressed the need for people to stay home if they feel the least bit sick.
“If you’re feeling the least bit sick, just try to stay at home,” she said. “Don’t go out there and gamble with whether you have it or not and give it to someone else.”
Ashley said she felt compelled to share her story. She hopes that by doing so, it will encourage the community to stay home so more people don’t end up like her, having to watch their children through a window for eight days.
Ashley also wants to reassure the community that there are patients, like her, who are recovering from the virus.
“But it’s still very serious,” she said. “I could have not been OK.”
Given the severity of many of the cases being reported, Ashley said she’s thankful her condition wasn’t worse.
“I’m very lucky to be OK,” she said.
