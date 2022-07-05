Smoldering debris from discarded fireworks caused two house fires overnight in Gwinnett County, according to a press release from the Gwinnett Fire Department. In both cases, the debris was thought to be extinguished and was placed close to the exterior siding of the house to be discarded later.
The first was a home to which firefighters responded at 12:40 a.m. to a neighbor’s report of a house fire on the 1300 block of Shirley Drive in Buford. The caller to 9-1-1 said that the side of the house was on fire and that everyone had evacuated.
Upon arrival, firefighters found a working fire in a single-story residence. A walk-around was performed as crews deployed two fire attack hose lines. Primary and secondary searches were completed to confirm that everyone was out. Fire damage spread into the garage and adjacent attic space. A rapid intervention team was in place and rehab established for the safety of crews operating on scene.
The family reported that they had been shooting fireworks and when it started raining all trash from the fireworks was thrown into a plastic trashcan and placed near the house. Some of the debris was not fully extinguished allowing the fire to develop and spread up the exterior of the home. Smoke alarms were present and activated appropriately though the family was alerted by the neighbor to exit the home prior to the alarms activating. The family declined Red Cross assistance and will stay with family while repairs are made to the home.
