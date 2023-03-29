Improvements could be forthcoming for Hoschton’s historic Darby building, which dates back over 100 years.

During its March 23 meeting, the Hoschton Historic Preservation Committee (HPC) discussed adding a coat of paint (without changing the color) to the one-room structure this spring and seeking estimates for potential restoration measures. City Manager Jennifer Kidd-Harrison said the building is approximately 80% renovated but requires some additional touches.

