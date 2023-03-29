Improvements could be forthcoming for Hoschton’s historic Darby building, which dates back over 100 years.
During its March 23 meeting, the Hoschton Historic Preservation Committee (HPC) discussed adding a coat of paint (without changing the color) to the one-room structure this spring and seeking estimates for potential restoration measures. City Manager Jennifer Kidd-Harrison said the building is approximately 80% renovated but requires some additional touches.
The HPC is considering potential uses of the building, which is located on Hwy. 53 adjacent to the city’s historic depot and is one of the city’s oldest structures. The organization does not yet have a recommendation but discussed utilizing it as a “mini-museum” open during city events.
According to Kidd-Harrison, the city council will discuss potential uses of the Darby building during its retreat this week.
The exact age of the Darby building is unknown, but estimates place its construction in the early 1900s, according to a February 2009 Braselton News article. The historic building was moved from behind the Hoschton Church of God of Prophecy on Hwy. 332 to another spot near the depot in January 2009. But a land dispute promoted a move later that year to its current location on the other side of the depot. The Hoschton Historic Commission reportedly spent three years raising $15,000 to move and renovate the building.
The Darby building’s history dates back to its original location in the city square — where its former owner, Jim Darby, operated a shop in the facility. The building later served as a city council meeting room and a Sunday school space for a church before it was moved from its city square location.
