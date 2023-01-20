The Town of Braselton, in partnership with Downtown Strategies, will host a workshop to discuss and gather citizen input on the future of downtown Braselton.
The workshop is set for Feb. 9 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Braselton Civic Center at 27 East Lake Dr.
“Your input is needed,” organizers said. “Plan to attend the session and come prepared to collaboratively share ideas, goals, concerns and challenges.”
According to organizers, Downtown Strategies will assess downtown Braselton’s design, tourism and promotion, policy, economic vitality and market potential to provide a strategic growth plan.
