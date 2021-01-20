Northeast Georgia Medical Center recently welcomed internationally-recognized physician leader, Habib Samady, MD, as its Heart & Vascular Clinical Service Line Leader.
Before joining NGMC, Dr. Samady served as the Director of Interventional Cardiology for the Emory University Hospital System throughout the last decade. In that role, he performed complex procedures including coronary interventions, oversaw 14 cardiac catherization laboratories for four hospitals and more than 24 interventional cardiologists, trained more than 30 clinical cardiologists and five interventional cardiology fellows per year and has helped to establish Emory University’s complex coronary centers and women’s heart disease program to be among the top in the nation.
“NGMC’s Heart & Vascular Program has a rich tradition of being the best in the state – thanks to our dedicated core of expert clinicians and frontline staff – and Dr. Samady brings the experience and expertise to propel us to an even higher level,” says Carol Burrell, president and CEO of Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS). “It is so refreshing and validating to work with an internationally recognized clinical leader who shares our strong vision and is focused on creating an innovative future.”
Dr. Samady has also served as a professor of Medicine and is recognized as one of the foremost international experts in coronary physiology. He guides a leading international clinical research program and is extensively published with more than 400 publications and abstracts. He is currently an editor for the nation’s leading academic journal for interventional cardiology and co-editor of a major interventional cardiology textbook. Dr. Samady also serves as the director of the Emory Cardiovascular Biomechanical Core Laboratory and the co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of Covanos, a computational diagnostic cardiovascular imaging start-up company.
“As a longtime Georgia resident, I have seen NGMC evolve and grow into the pillar of heart and vascular care it is today,” says Dr. Samady. “I’m thrilled to work alongside the renowned clinicians and administrators that have helped to build this program. Through collaboration, innovation and determination – we’ll further elevate NGMC to expand its leadership in heart and vascular care beyond Georgia to the Southeast region and nation.”
To learn more about NGMC’s Heart & Vascular Program or to request an appointment, call 770-214-4593 or visit nghs.com/heart-vascular.
