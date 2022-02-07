Interviews are underway as part of the search for the next superintendent of the Jackson County School System.
According to a news release from the district, after the first round of interviews, certain candidates will be called back for a second interview. The goal of the Jackson County Board of Education is to announce a finalist by the end of February.
“All board members understand the importance of this selection,” stated BOE chair Don Clerici. “We are being thorough and methodical in our search. Although we have a tentative timeline for the search process, we are not trying to rush any step of this critical process.”
King-Cooper & Associates are assisting the Jackson County BOE with the search.
