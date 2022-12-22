Investigators with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) and Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force began and culminated a child pornography investigation this week, arresting a Flowery Branch man on Wednesday morning, Dec. 21, according to a press release from the HCSO.
Investigators took the suspect, Markus Tyler Skelton Stevens, 25, into custody following the execution of a search warrant at his residence in the 7000 block of Spout Springs Rd. He is charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, one each for possession and distribution of the pornography.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.