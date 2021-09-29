A Flowery Branch man faces several charges for stealing more than $20,000 in COVID emergency rental assistance from Hall County by pretending to be a landlord, according to a press release.
Hall County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies arrested Tony Lamar Mosley, 48, at his Hog Mountain Road residence on Friday morning, Sept. 24. Mosley is charged with four felony counts of theft by deception.
Investigators began work on the case on Thursday, Sept. 16, after a representative with Hall County Government reported the theft.
According to the initial investigation, Mosely was awarded rental assistance on four occasions this year. Applications for the money, which included documents, listed Mosely as the landlord for four purported rental properties. Personnel processing paperwork became suspicious after noticing the most recent application in the series included months for which Mosley had already received checks.
During further investigation, Sheriff’s Office detectives determined that Mosley was not the owner or landlord for any of the properties.
The case remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.
