Recall efforts will move forward against Hoschton mayor pro tem Jim Cleveland after a court ruling last week.
Judge David Sweat ruled Oct. 2 that there are sufficient grounds against Cleveland to allow the recall to move forward (see related story for more details).
Cleveland came under fire after defending Hoschton mayor Theresa Kenerly (who is accused of removing a job candidate for city administrator because of his race) in a news article and added his beliefs against interracial relationships. That raised strong backlash among area residents who denounced Cleveland’s comments and called for his resignation.
But Cleveland’s recall petition isn’t moving forward because of his comments on race. Recall organizers removed that ground from the petition at the beginning of the court hearing.
And Judge Sweat found there were insufficient grounds on a claim that Cleveland violated city rules by not seeking sealed bids on projects over $5,000 while actively working on those projects. (Cleveland and an associate reportedly worked on two city projects — Hosch Hall and the stage — which cost approximately $30,000).
That left one claim against Cleveland — that as mayor pro tem, he failed to convene a special committee on ethics commission. Judge Sweat ultimately found sufficient grounds that Cleveland failed to convene the committee, which is a duty required of the mayor pro tem.
But it’s not clear if Cleveland is actually in violation of this city rule – yet.
Cleveland, who did not hire an attorney, readily admitted to the court that he failed to convene the special committee. He argued he had never been notified of the requirement and said the issue “goes back for years.”
“In my opinion, our city attorney is as much at fault for not bringing it up as anybody,” he said.
According to the ordinance, “at least every two years, the mayor pro tem shall convene a special committee on ethics commission to appoint the six members as provided in this section.”
But it doesn’t appear Cleveland has been mayor pro tem for a full two years.
Cleveland told the court he became mayor pro tem after Scott Butler resigned. Butler said three times in the Kenerly and Cleveland hearings that he left the council in early 2017, but that’s not accurate.
Butler was re-appointed as mayor pro tem in February 2017 and his last meeting on the Hoschton City Council was in December 2017, when he was recognized with a grip-and-grin photo with the mayor.
Cleveland was appointed as mayor pro tem in January 2018.
And shortly after the ethics complaints were filed against Cleveland and Kenerly earlier this year, proposed changes to the city’s ethics ordinance were brought to the council.
The initial proposed changes would allow the city administrator to select a hearing officer for ethics complaints if the town clerk can’t constitute a hearing board. The hearing officer would be a city or county attorney not representing Jackson County or any adjacent county.
During that meeting, Kenerly and Cleveland were publicly advised by the city attorney that they were “disqualified” from voting on the item.
“Because of the circumstances, it’s my opinion that the mayor and council member Cleveland are disqualified from voting on this particular amendment at this particular time,” said city attorney Thomas Mitchell.
