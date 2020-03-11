What to do about a huge growth in the number of students in the county was the central subject at a recent two-day retreat of the Jackson County Board of Education.
Growth isn't a new topic for the board, given its ongoing project to build a new high school in West Jackson. For two decades, the BOE has tried, with varying degrees of success, to plan for additional students.
But a tidal wave of students populating dozens of new subdivisions on the west side of the county has increased the urgency for the system to find a way to quickly increase its classroom capacity.
That need was put in stark terms during the board's retreat after county planning and GIS officials showed the board county maps that cross-referenced existing student house locactions with the number of 2019 building permits and existing school locations. The dramatic recent — and projected — increase in West Jackson area students left the board scratching its head over how to respond.
THE DATA
According to county GIS director Joel Logan, Jackson County is the 10th fastest-growing county in the nation. Much of that growth is happening in the county school district, especially in Braselton, Hoschton and Pendergrass.
Building permits in 2019 topped 1,100 for the first time since before the recession. Of that, over 900 permits were in the county system district.
The board also got data showing the number of its students from each subdivision in the county. The largest single number of students came from Traditions, which had 275 students in the county system.
Of the top 10 subdivisions sending children to the system, seven are located on the west side between Pendergrass and Braselton-Hoschton down to Hwy. 11.
Countywide, data from the county shows that of the existing subdivisions, there are an additional 3,359 lots left to be built on. Among the largest are Traditions, which has 745 lots left to develop and the new Twin Lakes development in Hoschton, which will have 1,300 lots.
All of the data clearly indicates that the west side of the system's district is growing far faster than the east side. Between 2019 and 2020, the system's growth in its east side schools was 2.4 percent compared to the west side's growth of 6.3 percent.
That growth gap is expected to only get more pronounced in the coming years. Of new house permits issued in 2019, only 153 will affect east side elementary schools while 759 will impact west side schools.
Overall, the system is expected to reach nearly 11,000 students over the next five years, a growth of 31 percent from its current 8,305 enrollment. That's an additional 2,611 children, an amount that would require over 100 more classrooms to accommodate.
And as in the past, that growth is expected to be heavily skewed to the west side. The projections indicate that the east side will only grow by 10 percent by 2025 while the west side student population will jump a whopping 47 percent.
Of particular concern to the school system is a potential explosion of new houses in Pendergrass. Several old residential projects that died during the recession are now back under development. In addition, the city is considering various annexations to add more new subdivision developments to the town.
WHAT TO DO?
This growth is already forcing the system to adapt. Next year, the system plans to need 12 mobile classrooms, all on the west side. In 2025, that need will grow to 30-36 mobile classrooms, all on the west side as well.
The stark reality of this growth led the BOE into a lengthy — sometimes spirited — conversation about how to respond.
Of immediate need is more elementary school space on the west side to relieve West Jackson Elementary School, Gum Springs Elementary School and North Jackson Elementary School.
Broadly, the board discussed three main options: To buy land and build a new elementary school; to expand NJES; or to build a new facility at its Skelton Rd. property where the new high school is being built (additional land was purchased there for both a middle school and elementary school.)
While buying additional land north of I-85 would serve the system's long-term growth needs best, the cost of acquiring the land and the delay it creates wouldn't meet the immediate needs the system has. While the board didn't reject buying additional property, the consensus seemed to be that it would take too long and cost too much to pursue that project now.
Expanding NJES also had problems, namely the high expense to run a sewerage line to the property and how to accommodate students at the school during any major construction project.
The board's consensus seemed to be focused on building a new facility on its Skelton Rd. property. Board members said that such a move would be the quickest and cheapest way to get more classrooms into the pipeline. Such a move would allow the system to redistrict all its west side elementary schools and give each some relief.
As with all large projects, the cost of a new elementary school — estimated to be $18-$20 million — was of concern to the board. By cutting back some other planned projects and using some existing funds, system staff officials said they could probably find around $15 million. Such a tight financing picture had some suggesting that a "bare bones" facility should be built with plans to expand later.
What the board couldn't reach a consensus about was what to do with the old primary school in Braselton. The facility was long ago stripped on the inside of all usable fixtures and cabling. To rehab the facility now would cost too much and wouldn't meet the system's needs, officials said. (Not mentioned was the issue of traffic along Hwy. 53 in front of the old facility, a problem that could upend any plans to reuse the location as a school.)
Some board members worried about the facility's declining condition and the visual impact it has in the community. BOE members Michael Cronic and Don Clerici suggested tearing the building down and reserving the property for some future use, or sell the property if the system no longer needed it. That was the original plan several years ago when the building was stripped of all its inside fixtures.
But board members Beau Hollett and Lynn Wheeler thought the cost of tearing the building down, estimated at $100,000, was too much and that the building should just remain in place until later.
