The Jackson County Board of Education is lowering its millage rate by 1.4%.
The BOE approved lowering the rate to 18.39 mills from 18.655 mills last year.
The new rate is the official "rollback rate" which is an offset of inflation in the system's tax digest.
Despite the rollback, the school system will see an 8.7% increase in property tax income due to new development from growth added to the digest.
That growth will add $3 million to the system's income for FY2021.
The system expects to net $39.7 million in property taxes.
The board will take final action on the rate on Sept. 14 following two public hearings.
OTHER ACTION
In other action at its Aug. 10 board meeting, the BOE approved:
• a SPLOTS expenditure of $200,000 to purchase additional Chromebooks for students.
• contracts with private volleyball leagues for the use of practice facilities at Jackson County Comprehensive High School and South Jackson Elementary School.
• a list of personnel actions for the system.
