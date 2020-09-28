The Jackson County Board of Education approved the following personnel moves at its Sept. 14 meeting:
New Hires
- Virginia Garlitz, bus driver, system
- Ellen Griswold, ESOL teacher (80%), East Jackson Middle School
- Kelly Hannafin, art teacher, Gum Springs Elementary School
- Ashley Ware, English teacher, Jackson County Comprehensive High School
Transfers
- Ted Gilbert, assistant superintendent for operations (100%) to assistant superintendent for operations (49%), system (effective October 2020)
- Jennifer Halley, director of student support services (49%), system, to director of student support services (100%), system
- Susan Manley, special education paraprofessional, EJMS to Maysville Elementary School
- Heather Steeb, secretary, West Jackson Middle School, to attendance clerk, JCCHS
Resignations/Terminations
- Dawn Arrowood, bus driver, system
- Christopher Bach, special education teacher, South Jackson Elementary School
- Catherine Gebo, art teacher, GSES
- Jennifer Gray, bus driver, system
- Allison Jones, special education paraprofessional, WJMS
- Heather Lawson, bus driver, system
- Julie Padilla, attendance clerk, JCCHS
- Alisha Salyer, bus driver, system
- Kathy Torrey, special education paraprofessional, GSES
Leave of Absence
- Marie Bettis, school nutrition
