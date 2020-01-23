The Jackson County Board of Education approved the following personnel moves at its Jan. 13 meeting:
HIRES
•David Coberly, special education math teacher 49-percent, West Jackson Middle School
•Jennifer Halley, leadership development specialist 49-percent, system
•Chase Harbin, bus driver
•Wesley Oldham, bus driver
•Richard Saylors, bus driver
•Shelly Spurgeon, fourth grade supply teacher, South Jackson Elementary School
•Roman Stewart, bus driver
•Stephanie Patrick, first grade supply teacher, Gum Springs Elementary School
RESIGNATIONS/TERMINATIONS
•Kimberly Carden, special education paraprofessional, North Jackson Elementary School
•Chris Daniel, fourth grade teacher, SJES
•Lana Grounds, school secretary, WJMS
•Cynthia McFarlin, school nutrition assistant, SJES
•Michael Stanley, special education paraprofessional, East Jackson Comprehensive High School
TRANSFERS
•Donna Baker, custodian, Jackson County Comprehensive High School to EJCHS
•Selena Blankenship, from human resources director to assistant superintendent for human resources and student support services
•Karen Bridgeman, from 100-percent to 50-percent communication coordinator
•Cheryl Poponi, assessment support and student leadership 49-percent, system to assessment support, teacher and student leadership, 49-percent, East Jackson Elementary School and system
•Tiffanie Townley, from special education paraprofessional at West Jackson Elementary School to special education teacher at WJMS
•Dena Voyles, special education teacher, from WJMS to Maysville Elementary School
RETIREMENT
•Michael Kirkindoll, social studies teacher, EJCHS
•Terri Perrin, special education paraprofessional, MES
LEAVE OF ABSENCE
•Malinda Holt, teacher, East Jackson Middle School
