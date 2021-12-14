The Jackson County Board of Education seeks input from community members, parents and students as it searches for a new superintendent.
A survey is available on the system’s website at jacksonschoolsga.org under “Latest District News.”
“We ask that you take a few minutes to complete the following confidential survey,” organizers said. “We will consider your responses as we move forward with the superintendent selection process. Your input and support of the Jackson County School System is deeply appreciated.”
Current superintendent April Howard announced in October that she is retiring.
