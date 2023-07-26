Jackson County will withdraw its objection to a proposed annexation after reaching an agreement with a developer.
The move, approved 5-0 by the Jackson County Board of Commissioners (BOC) on Tuesday (July 25), will reduce the number of homes in a proposed Hoschton subdivision of over 300 units tied to this annexation. This will allow the parties involved to avoid a Sept. 6 arbitration hearing. The agreement — signed by the county, developer and City of Hoschton — will be sent to the arbitration panelists for their signatures. Once signed, Jackson County will officially lift the objection.
Providence Group seeks to annex approximately 33 acres into Hoschton as part of a 110-acre gated development of single-family residences and townhomes. The development would front Pendergrass and E.G. Barnett roads, East Jefferson St. and West Jackson Rd. Plans called for 389 homes, but the developer agreed to a reduction to 334 units as part of the agreement with the county. The removal of 55 homes lowers the density of the development to a density consistent with the county's future land use and character-area maps.
With the agreement reached, the annexation issue will go back before the Hoschton City Council — possibly as early as August.
While the county has removed its objection to this annexation, an Aug. 28 arbitration hearing remains for another annexation proposal into Hoschton. Rocklyn Homes seeks to bring 287 acres into the city on Hwy. 53 near the south end of town for a proposed 1055-unit development of single-family homes and townhomes.
The county issued objections to both proposed annexations back in May, saying in objection letters that they would have "a critical and negative impact on Jackson County."
The Hoschton City Council held a pair of public hearings over both annexation and development proposals in May and June but took no action on any of the requests.
