Jackson County will withdraw its objection to a proposed annexation after reaching an agreement with a developer.

The move, approved 5-0 by the Jackson County Board of Commissioners (BOC) on Tuesday (July 25), will reduce the number of homes in a proposed Hoschton subdivision of over 300 units tied to this annexation. This will allow the parties involved to avoid a Sept. 6 arbitration hearing. The agreement — signed by the county, developer and City of Hoschton — will be sent to the arbitration panelists for their signatures. Once signed, Jackson County will officially lift the objection.

