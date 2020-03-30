The Jackson County Administrative building in Jefferson will be closed to the public starting Tuesday, March 31.
Jackson County manager Kevin Poe made the announcement Monday night.
"All departments in the administrative building will remain operational and can be contacted by phone or online," he said. "In some instances, if necessary, appointments can be made to transact business in person. A phone directory as well as e-mail contact information is available on the county’s website www.jacksoncountygov.com."
Some county offices had already restricted access, but the new move takes the closure further.
The county follows several local towns which have closed their city halls over the last week as a result of the Coronavirus.
