Jackson County was recently awarded an Employee Safety Grant from the ACCG – Group Self-Insurance Workers’ Compensation Fund (ACCG-GSIWCF). The Employee Safety Grant Program is available to fund members that foster a culture of workplace safety through additional training, equipment or services.
“We are pleased to provide this newly created grant program to assist members in improving their safety efforts,” said ACCG-GSIWCF board of trustees chairman and McDuffie County commissioner Frederick Favors. “The opportunity to receive the Employee Safety Grant is just one of the many benefits of being a part of ACCG’s member-owned workers’ compensation program.”
The ACCG-GSIWCF board of trustees allotted $1.5 million in grant funds over the next three years, with $500,000 available to eligible members in 2019.
ACCG Insurance Programs provides workers’ compensation insurance to more Georgia county governments than all other insurers combined and manages assets of approximately $246 million. Since 1985, the program has returned more than $81 million in dividends to the membership.
ACCG offers loss control services to all members of its workers’ compensation program through Local Government Risk Management Services (LGRMS), a non-profit agency operated jointly with the Georgia Municipal Association. Each member appoints a Safety Coordinator to work with LGRMS on creating and maintaining safe working environments for their government officials, employees, and volunteers.
