The Jackson County Board of Education approved a number of personnel moves at its Jan. 11 meeting, including two key positions within the district.
Selena Blankenship has resigned as the district's assistant superintendent for human resources and student support services.
Meanwhile, Tammy Simpson-Shirley has been named special education director. Simpson-Shirley was previously the interim special education director.
Other personnel moves approved Jan. 11 were:
NEW HIRES
- Ronald Carver, bus driver
- Carla Gee, clinic assistant, Jackson County Comprehensive High School
- Melissa Gierum, clinic assistant, Gum Springs Elementary School
- Lindsey Kidwell, paraprofessional, South Jackson Elementary School
- Shane Rayburn, special education supply teacher, East Jackson Elementary School
- Alyssa Samples, special education supply teacher, SJES
- Victoria Smith, clinic assistant, East Jackson Middle School
- Brooke Sonnenfeldt, clinic assistant, North Jackson Elementary School
- Pamela Watson, school nurse, system
TRANSFERS
- Tyler Gamble, East Jackson Comprehensive High School, from special education teacher to math teacher
- Kristi Walker, special education paraprofessional, from West Jackson Middle School to JCCHS
- Charman Wilson, special education teacher, from WJMS to JCCHS
RESIGNATIONS/TERMINATIONS
- Lynn Barnett, sixth grade teacher, WJMS (end of 2020-21 school year)
- Marie Bettis, school nutrition assistant, EJCHS
- Jessica Bingham, bus driver
- Stephen Bingham, bus driver
- Michael Busenlehner, maintenance
- Millard Fitch, bus driver
- James Osburn, bus driver
- Michelle Peters, bus driver
