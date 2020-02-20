The Jackson County Board of Education approved the following personnel moves at its Feb. 10 meeting:
HIRES
•Alicia Jones, fifth grade supply teacher, South Jackson Elementary School
•Todd Plunkett, bus driver
RESIGNATIONS/TERMINATIONS
•Lisa Chalfant (effective at the end of the 2019-20 school year)
•Tracey Dixon, paraprofessional, SJES
•Monica Gilstrap, special education paraprofessional, North Jackson Elementary School
•Megan Hulme, second grade teacher, SJES
•Laura Phillips, school nutrition assistant, West Jackson Middle School
•Elizabeth Orehosky, art teacher, SJES (effective at the end of the 2019-20 school year)
•Tina Swanson, bus driver
TRANSFERS
•Erin Uesseler, from social studies teacher at WJMS to Spanish teacher at Jackson County Comprehensive High School (effective for the 2020-21 school year)
RETIREMENT
•Cindy Barhorst, second grade teacher, West Jackson Elementary School (effective at the end of the 2019-20 school year)
•Debi Read, Spanish teacher, JCCHS (effective at the end of the 2019-20 school year)
