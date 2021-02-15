The Jackson County Board of Education approved the following personnel moves at its Feb. 8 meeting:
NEW HIRES
- Jennifer Anderson, special education supply teacher, East Jackson Comprehensive High School
- Courtney Boehlke, business education supply teacher, West Jackson Middle School
- Lynn Duke, assistant superintendent for human resources and support services (49%)
- Laurie Fitzgerald, secretary, WJMS
- Heather Roberts, kindergarten paraprofessional, Gum Springs Elementary School
TRANSFERS
- Rebecca Bronnum, assistant principal, from WJMS to Jackson County Comprehensive High School
- Michelle Dinnerman, from school nutrition manager at WJMS to school nutrition assistant manager at JCCHS
- Farrah Galley, special education teacher, from GSES to JCCHS
- Carly Ledbetter, from elementary supply teacher at North Jackson Elementary School to fifth grade teacher at West Jackson Elementary School
- Linda Steinbauer, WJMS, from school nutrition assistant manager to school nutrition manager
- Andrea Waldrip, WJES, from media specialist to instructional technology specialist
- Rebecca Williams, school nutrition assistant, from WJES to WJMS
RESIGNATIONS/TERMINATIONS
- Jennifer Brinson Heaton, special education teacher, Maysville Elementary School
- Todd Graichen, principal, GSES
- Sherry Horton, bus driver
- Angie Konarski, seventh grade teacher, WJMS
- April Manaher, first grade teacher, GSES
- Camille Payton, first grade teacher, South Jackson Elementary School
- Cheryl Poponi, special education teacher (49%), East Jackson Elementary School
RETIREMENT
- Donna Bryant, fifth grade teacher, WJES
- Debbie Gammon, receptionist, system
- Marie Scott Grant, ESOL teacher, SJES
- Vicki Ward, speech language pathologist, East Jackson Middle School
