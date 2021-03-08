The Jackson County Board of Education met with the Jackson County Board of Commissioners during a Friday retreat to discuss their partnership, county growth, traffic concerns and road projects planned for the new Jackson County High School facility.
County manager Kevin Poe discussed a number of items with board members involving road projects needed to optimize the flow of traffic to and from the new Jackson County High School.
According to Poe, the planning phase for the realignment of Skelton Rd. is still in progress, though it’s still in the review process. He said the final plan for the Skeleton Rd. project, which includes the construction of right-of-ways, sidewalks, turning lanes and a T-shaped intersection, is supposed to be decided by the end of March.
The county plans to keep Skeleton Rd. open, Poe said, because of a planned 300-lot subdivision at the Hwy. 332 and Skeleton Rd. intersection.
Poe added that the project won’t be finished before the high school opens in August, and that traffic control will be necessary to manage traffic around the campus.
BOE members also discussed the potential purchase of the Gordon Street Center by the county. Both the county and school system use space in the facility.
BOE members expressed interest in such a deal, but it has not decided on a specific price. School officials also agreed that the asking price, once decided, could be paid by the county over the span of two-to-three years.
GROWTH
The county’s continued growth was also a prevailing subject during the meeting.
Joel Logan, the county’s geographic information system manager, presented statistics of real estate development in the county. According to Logan, 77 housing lots have been built in one year.
Due to the growing enrollment numbers, county leaders recognized the need for a new elementary school in the coming years, though no official plans have been announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.