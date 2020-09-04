Jackson County School System’s middle and high schools will close for two days next week.
“Right now, our community is experiencing a significant spread rate and our middle and high school students are being impacted the most,” superintendent April Howard said in a letter to families. “At this time, we have over 300 middle and high school students quarantined due to a close contact either while in the community or at school.”
The district’s middle and high schools will be closed on Tuesday, Sept. 8, and Wednesday, Sept. 9, in an effort reduce the spread of COVID, allow a deep cleaning the schools and to give time for teachers to prepare for remote and in-person learning. Staff members will still report to work.
(Extracurricular activities will still be held on those dates.)
Students who are doing in-person learning will return to school on Thursday, Sept. 10, and "will be oriented to hybrid learning so students can learn in-person and from home if quarantined," Howard added.
The district has also scheduled three remote learning days for Sept. 23, Oct. 28 and Nov. 11, to allow for deep cleaning and to help minimize the virus spread.
