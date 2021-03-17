The Jackson County School System plans a remote learning day on Thursday, March 18, due to threat of severe weather in the area.
See more details on the JCSS website at https://www.jacksonschoolsga.org/special-weather-statement-march-18-2021.
Rain showers this evening with numerous thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Rain showers this evening with numerous thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: March 17, 2021 @ 8:30 pm
