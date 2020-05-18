Jackson County is among several school districts across the state to receive Wi-Fi devices donated by AT&T. The devices will be deployed on Jackson County School System buses to allow better internet access to students across the county.
Eight of the 448 Wi-Fi Rangers donated will come to JCSS, one of 36 rural school systems chosen across the state. The donation will help fill the internet connectivity gap for thousands of students and triple the number of Wi-Fi buses in the state.
The Barrow County School System was also among those to receive devices.
Each district will create its own mobilization plans for placing the Wi-Fi Rangers on school buses or other public vehicles to reach the highest numbers of unserved students in their communities. Each Wi-Fi Ranger can enable internet connections for up to 45 devices at one time.
MORE INFORMATION
Governor Brian P. Kemp announced the donation from AT&T to the Georgia Department of Education’s Foundation for Public Education, on May 13.
System selection was based on factors that included the poverty level of the school population, the student-to-device ratio in a school’s existing technology inventory, and the school’s status on either the Comprehensive Support and Improvement or Targeted Support and Improvement lists.
AT&T’s donation includes two free months of service for each device. Additional grant funding was applied to extend the impact of the initiative to an additional three months of service for each device.
