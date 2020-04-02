Jackson County School System healthcare science program teachers and school administrators have reached out to help local medical providers and school nutrition staff.
Sara Szymczak, mother of Gum Springs Elementary School students Alexa and Jackson, reached out to GSES Principal Todd Graichen about whether the schools might have supplies they could donate to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, where she works.
"I work at Piedmont in Athens and at this point in time we are all trying to figure out how to ‘make’ our own personal protective equipment because we are running low," she said.
Graichen reached out to the schools and district superintendent April Howard, and ran into Deenene Chandler, healthcare science teacher at Jackson County Comprehensive High School, who was in the process of working with Todd Shultz, the career, technical, and agricultural education coordinator to share what was available.
JCCHS had several boxes of N95 masks and a big box of surgical gowns and Chandler was able to meet Szymczak at Piedmont to pass the supplies along.
"We are so appreciative of Ms. Chandler and her health science class," Ms. Szymczak said today. "It brings tears to my eyes, the kindness she showed."
She said she was appreciative to "Mr. Graichen for facilitating this. He is a rockstar."
Masks at East Jackson Comprehensive High School — not N95s — were passed along to school nutrition staffers to use as they prepare meals for the students across our county.
