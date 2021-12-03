Jackson County School System leaders have launched a newly-redesigned website for the district office, its 10 schools and the Empower College and Career Center.
District leaders said the redesigns were made to better communicate with students, families and community members. The district’s public relations officer, technology director, instructional technology coordinator, senior systems engineer and the schools’ media specialists collaborated with Blackboard to provide "top-notch" communication services.
“We are excited to launch these beautiful new websites that will help us communicate more effectively with our families and community stakeholders,” said Andrea Briscoe, JCSS public relations officer. “The websites are reflective of the innovative technology we see in our classrooms and community, and we are thrilled to use this new platform to share our story with Jackson County and beyond.”
The new websites are mobile-friendly and the district’s page features the color purple, signifying the unity between the Panther red and Eagle blue of the two school communities.
The domains to the websites did not change and can still be found at http://jacksonschoolsga.org.
