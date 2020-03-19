Beginning next week, any child 18 years old or younger will be able to pick up a three- or four-day supply of grab-and-go style breakfasts and lunches twice a week at no cost.
The meals can be picked up at East Jackson Comprehensive High School or at nine other locations that will be served by school buses between 10 a.m. and noon Mondays and Thursdays.
Full details, including the mobile route locations and schedules, are provided on the Jackson County School System website at https://www.jacksonschoolsga.org/meals-available-starting-…/
"In partnership with Family Connection, iServe Ministries, local churches, and food banks, JCSS and our School Nutrition Department have already provided foods and resources to serve more than 74,000 pounds of food to meet the needs of families in our community," the school system said in an announcement.
The program — which starts Monday, March 23 — will bring food to children into the communities with the greatest need without requiring them to leave their homes every day, according to school officials.
Children do not need to be accompanied by their parents/guardians, but only children who are present can pick up meals. No adult meals will be available, and meals cannot be given to adults on behalf of children who are not present.
In addition to the food being provided under the USDA program, a number of community partners have provided information about additional services:
Banks-Jackson Emergency Food Bank is open for food distribution on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 141 Atlanta Ave., Commerce.
iServe Ministries provides a mobile food pantry on the second Saturday of each month in Commerce in the parking lot of Lanier Technical College, 631 S. Elm St., Commerce; and on the third Tuesday of each month in the parking lot of Pendergrass Flea Market, 5641 US 129 N, Jefferson.
United Way of Northeast Georgia’s 211 Helpline can help connect families to a variety of resources. Visit https://www.unitedwaynega.org/get-help-2-1-1-program or call 211 from your phone.
"Visit the updates page on our district website for additional system-level information, and our schools' websites for building-specific information while schools are closed," school leaders state. "For distance learning questions, contact your child's teacher."
