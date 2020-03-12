Out of an abundance of caution and in practicing safe social distancing, the Jackson County School System will postpone its Job Fair, originally scheduled for Saturday, March 14, from 10 a.m. to noon in the JCCHS Gym.
Those who pre-registered are asked to watch their email in the coming days for ways to connect virtually with school leaders about job opportunities.
For more information, contact Megan Perry at 706-367-5151 or by email to mperry@jcss.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.