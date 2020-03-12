The Jackson County School System will be closed for two weeks beginning Monday, March 16, and re-opening Monday, March 30, in response to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 situation.
More details are available on the district's website at bit.ly/JCSS_COVID-19.
During this closing, there will be no extracurricular activities, sports, school events or field trips. Distance-learning plans are in place and a technology survey is posted on each school's website.
The school system will share updates as additional information and guidance are provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.