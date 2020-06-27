The number of people from Jackson County who've died of the COVID virus is now into double-digits.
Over recent days, the number of deaths has climbed to 10, up from seven just a few days ago.
Seven of the deaths have been female while eight have been to people over age 75. The youngest was 53-years-old.
Only one death has been to an African-American.
There have been 341 confirmed cases of COVID in Jackson County with 46 people hospitalized.
Statewide, the number of cases is increasing with nearly 2,800 deaths and over 10,000 people hospitalized since the outbreak began in March.
