Jackson EMC is assisting with power restoration efforts at Southside Electric Cooperative in Crewe, Va., where a major ice storm event caused widespread power outages. Twenty Jackson EMC employees left the cooperative Wednesday morning, Feb. 17, to assist with the restoration efforts.
As of Wednesday at 8:30 a.m., Southside Electric Cooperative reported approximately 25,000 members experiencing power outages. On Tuesday, Feb. 16, Jackson EMC released 55 contractors to help with power restoration efforts in Kentucky and Louisiana.
A principle of co-ops is cooperation among cooperatives. Keeping with that principle, when asked, Jackson EMC provides fellow co-ops assistance with power restoration efforts following major outages. Jackson EMC linemen will work alongside Southside Electric Cooperative line crews to safely restore power to the co-op’s members.
