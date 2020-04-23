Twenty Jackson EMC linemen recently assisted with restoration efforts at Hart Electric Membership Corporation. In addition, Jackson EMC released 171 contractors to help remove debris and repair damaged distribution power lines due to recent storms.
Some contractors assisted with restoration efforts at Hart EMC in Hartwell and Habersham Electric Membership Corporation in Clarkesville. The electric cooperatives experienced widespread power outages from thunderstorm and wind damage in the early morning hours on Monday, April 13.
As of Tuesday morning, April 14, Hart EMC reported 1,958 power outages, and Habersham EMC reported 1,558 power outages.
Jackson EMC regularly uses contractors for construction, maintenance and vegetation management. The contractors released to Hart and Habersham EMCs are tree maintenance and system improvement crews. Jackson EMC linemen and other support personnel stood ready to respond to its members, if needed, according to a news release.
A principle of co-ops is cooperation among cooperatives. Keeping with that principle, when asked and able, Jackson EMC provides fellow co-ops assistance with power restoration efforts following major outages. Jackson EMC linemen and contractors worked alongside Hart and Habersham EMC line crews to safely restore power to the co-op’s members.
