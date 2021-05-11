Jackson EMC’s Right Choice new home program has surpassed a milestone – certifying the 10,000th local home constructed under the home building program. The milestone home is located in Linden Park at Mundy Mill, a subdivision in Hall County.
Right Choice homes are built exclusively in Jackson EMC’s service area. Local builders follow Right Choice’s new home construction standards for energy efficiency and comfort. Buyers of a Right Choice home receive Jackson EMC’s lowest residential rate, along with a one-year comfort warranty and three-year energy usage warranty.
“When we started the Right Choice new home program in 2004, it was the first-of-its-kind in the country,” said Jackson EMC’s Director of Residential Marketing Christy Queen. “Today, we’re honored that so many homebuilders and homeowners recognize the value in building homes to Right Choice’s standards for energy efficiency and comfort. Homeowners tell us they’re impressed how much lower their monthly electric bill is with their Right Choice home, compared to their previous homes.”
For more information about Jackson EMC’s Right Choice new home program, visit jacksonemc.com/rightchoice.
