Jackson EMC recently released two contractor crews to help with power restoration efforts in Alabama following severe storms and tornadoes that caused extensive damage and power outages.
The contractors were sent to assist Alabama Power, based in Birmingham. Alabama Power serves approximately 1.5 million customers in the state.
Jackson EMC regularly uses contractors for construction, maintenance and vegetation management. The contractors released to assist with restoration efforts in Alabama are overhead line construction crews.
