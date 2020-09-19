Jackson EMC is assisting with power restoration efforts at Baldwin EMC in Summerdale, Ala., where heavy rain and strong winds from Hurricane Sally resulted in widespread power outages.
Eleven Jackson EMC employees are going to assist with the restoration efforts.
As of Thursday at 4 p.m., Baldwin EMC reported approximately 77,000 members experiencing power outages.
The storm also affected some Jackson EMC members Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Once power was restored to those members, Jackson EMC linemen were available to help Baldwin EMC with its power restoration efforts.
A principle of co-ops is cooperation among cooperatives. Keeping with that principle, when asked, Jackson EMC provides fellow co-ops assistance with power restoration efforts following major outages. Jackson EMC linemen will work alongside Baldwin EMC line crews to safely restore power to the co-op’s members.
