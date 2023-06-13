Jackson EMC Foundation grant

A $6,000 Jackson EMC Foundation grant to Families of Children Under Stress (FOCUS) will help provide 18 children with developmental disabilities the opportunity to build skills at Camp Hollywood in Lawrenceville. Pictured are (L-R) Jennifer Fennell, Jackson EMC Gwinnett district manager; Frances McBrayer, executive director, FOCUS; Beauty Baldwin, Jackson EMC Foundation board member; and Kenny Lumpkin, Jackson EMC Foundation representative.

 Submitted photo

The Jackson EMC Foundation board of directors awarded a total of $96,000 in grants during its recent meeting for organizations serving area residents.

•$15,000 to Camp Kudzu, to support 18-20 children, teens and their families in the 10 counties served by Jackson EMC to attend a variety of camp activities for children and teens with diabetes.

