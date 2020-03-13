Jackson EMC will be limiting public access to its office due to concerns with the spreading coronavirus.
"The Jackson EMC Emergency Management Team has implemented the pandemic response plan to address increasing concerns and mitigate the impact of the coronavirus on our co-op and our communities," according to a news release. "The plan places the highest value on the safety of our employees and members."
The pandemic response plan calls for limiting public access to Jackson EMC offices. Beginning Monday, March 16, through Friday, March 27, Jackson EMC offices will be open for drive-thru traffic only. The EMC will also scale-down office personnel, with most employees telecommuting.
During this period, Jackson EMC will suspend disconnections of service for nonpayment.
Jackson EMC is always a 24-hour operation with employees on-site and on-call, the news release said. Employees remain available by phone and email and stand ready to respond to any power outages if necessary. Members are encouraged to use MyJacksonEMC.com and the MyJacksonEMC mobile app to track energy use, make payments or report service issues.
"Jackson EMC takes the coronavirus disease pandemic seriously," according to the news release. "We are actively monitoring the coronavirus updates from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and will continue to respond based on the best advice of governments, public health authorities and medical professionals."
Those with questions should call 1-800-462-3691 or email info@jacksonemc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.