With weather forecasts calling for rising temperatures, Jackson EMC is advising members on steps they can take to lower their energy use and reduce the impact of summer heat on their monthly bills.
Typically, cooling homes and businesses is one of the largest demands for electricity during warmer months. To best manage the additional energy needs caused by higher temperatures and humidity, Jackson EMC takes steps to reduce the cooperative’s electric demand and encourages members to do the same.
As Jackson EMC manages electric demand, members can take steps to reduce their energy use. Managing energy use will reduce demand and may reduce members’ bills.
Stay Cool for Less
Set your thermostat to 78 degrees. Nearly half of the electricity used in homes goes to condition the air inside.
Don't turn off the air conditioner when you're gone; instead, set it higher. Turning it off makes the system work harder to overcome the heat built up in a house when you turn it back on.
Use a smart or programmable thermostat. Set it to bring your home's temperature down to 78 degrees 30 minutes before you get home.
Replace air conditioner filters now, then once a month. The dirtier the filter, the harder your heat pump must work.
Lamps, televisions or anything that creates heat needs to be kept away from the thermostat, as they will impact its accuracy.
Don't block vents with furniture or other objects.
Use ceiling fans when you are in a room to feel cooler, thus making it less likely you’ll need to lower your thermostat.
Outside your home, trim foliage around the air conditioning condenser to allow adequate airflow around the unit.
Reduce Heat Inside
Restrict use of heat-producing appliances like ovens, dishwashers and dryers to the early morning or late evening when temperatures are cooler outdoors.
Grill outside or use a microwave or toaster oven. A toaster oven uses one-third to one-half as much energy as a regular oven and releases less heat into the home.
Turn off heat-generating devices when not in use — including lamps, televisions and computers.
On warm days, close blinds and drapes, especially in south-facing windows which allow in the most heat.
Cut Energy Use Everywhere Else
Replace lightbulbs with LED bulbs, which burn longer and produce less heat.
Activate “sleep” features on computers and office equipment that power down when the equipment is not in use.
Do full loads when you use clothes washers, dryers and dishwashers.
Use dimmers, timers and motion detectors on indoor and outdoor lighting.
Plan Long-term
Plant deciduous trees to shade the south side of your house.
Insulate floors, walls and attics to keep cooler in summer and warmer in winter.
Get your air conditioner tuned-up. Consider a maintenance contract that provides a checkup twice a year, before peak cooling and heating seasons.
If your HVAC unit is 10 years old or more, consider replacing it. Newer models are more energy efficient and may lower your electric bill. Jackson EMC offers rebates and low-interest loans for qualifying members. More details about these programs are available at www.jacksonemc.com/rebates.
Consider making energy efficient home improvements, such as replacing your water heater or heat pump. Jackson EMC’s contractor network connects members with qualified contractors for such improvements. Visit www.jacksonemc.com/contractors for details.
For more money-saving tips, visit jacksonemc.com/waystosave.
Members concerned about paying their bill should call Jackson EMC to speak to a member service representative at 1-800-462-3691, Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
