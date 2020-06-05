Longer days and warmer weather often bring increased energy use. As temperatures rise, Jackson EMC offers the following solutions for saving energy in the summer:
- Set your thermostat to 78 degrees. Jackson EMC recommends keeping your home’s thermostat set at 78 degrees in the summer. Consider switching to a cost-effective, programmable smart thermostat to help you keep your home cool and comfortable.
- Turn off lights, appliances and tools when not in use. As you use more energy throughout the day, cut back where you can. Remember to turn off lights and devices you aren’t currently using in order to reduce energy and save money in the long run.
- Close blinds and drapes. Even simple steps like closing blinds and drapes in the summer can help reduce energy use. Keeping the sun out will help keep your home cool, without having to increase air conditioning use.
- Reduce fan use. Ceiling fans are great for cooling off, but they don’t make your home’s overall temperature any colder. You can save energy by turning off fans when you leave a room. When you’re using your ceiling fan, make sure it’s running counterclockwise in the summer.
- Use heat-producing appliances sparingly. Appliances that produce significant heat, like ovens, dishwashers and dryers, should be used in the early mornings or in the evenings when temperatures outside tend to be cooler. This can help maintain a comfortable temperature inside your home, reducing the need for air conditioning use.
- Replace air filters. Jackson EMC recommends checking your air filter each month. Replacing dirty air filters with new, clean filters can typically save 5-15% on your utility bill according to the U.S. Department of Energy. Visit jacksonemc.com/filter to learn more about Jackson EMC’s filter change program.
- Switch to LED bulbs. Take initiative by purchasing LED bulbs for your home. The U.S. Department of Energy reports that LED bulbs use only 20-25% of the energy used by traditional incandescent bulbs, while also lasting 15 to 20 times longer.
For more ways to reduce energy use, visit jacksonemc.com/waystosave.
