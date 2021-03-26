Jackson EMC recently honored local builders with awards for following the cooperative’s Right Choice new home construction standards for energy efficiency and comfort.
“The Right Choice home program is known among area builders as a sign that homes meet a higher standard of energy efficiency,” said Jackson EMC’s Director of Residential Marketing Christy Queen. “The program is successful because the builders who build to these standards are focused on providing quality energy efficient homes for their clients. We’re honored to recognize the homebuilders for their commitment.”
Jackson EMC annually recognizes Right Choice homebuilders with best-in-class and several Community Spotlight awards. For the best-in-class awards, the program presents a Builder of the Year award and a Leadership Award to an organization or individual in each of three categories. The category classification is based on the number of Right Choice homes completed in a year.
The Builder of the Year award recognizes the effort and excellence of a company and its team. The Leadership Award recognizes a builder’s or superintendent’s individual efforts.
The Community Spotlight Award is given to Right Choice builders whose dedication to energy efficient construction has had a tremendous impact on the Jackson EMC community. These are companies who have championed the Right Choice brand in both excellence and volume.
Diamond class awards are given to companies that have built more than 50 Right Choice homes during the year. Platinum class awards honor companies that build 10-49 Right Choice homes during the year. Gold class awards honor builders who built up to nine Right Choice homes during the year.
Right Choice homes are built exclusively in Jackson EMC’s service area. The following list of winners includes the location where they are currently building Right Choice homes in the local community:
- Builder of the Year awards went to: Clayton Properties Group, Inc. DBA Chafin Builders (Hall and Gwinnett counties), diamond class; Premier Residential Builders HC, LLC. (Jackson and Hall counties) platinum class; and Lexes Homes, Inc. (Jackson and Barrow counties), gold class.
- The Leadership Awards went to: Brandon Chafin with Clayton Properties Group, Inc. DBA Chafin Builders (Hall and Gwinnett counties), diamond class; Mitchell Christopher with GDPH Builders (Barrow County), platinum class; and Wade Riley with Southernwood Homes (Jackson and Hall counties), gold class.
- The Community Spotlight Awards went to: Adams Homes AEC, LLC (Jackson County); Century Communities (Jackson County); Clayton Properties, Inc. DBA Chafin Builders (Hall and Gwinnett counties); Creekside Homebuilders Group, LLC (Jackson County); GDPH Builders (Barrow County); Jim Chapman Communities (Hall County); MB Endeavors, LLC (Jackson County); Pulte Group (Braselton); Quintus Housing Group, LLC (Gwinnett County); Rocklyn Homes (Gwinnett County); Smith Douglas Homes (Gwinnett County); Walker Anderson Homes (Gwinnett County); Woodford Group, LLC (Jackson County); and, Worthing Southeast Builders (Gwinnett County).
For more information about Jackson EMC’s Right Choice new home program, visit jacksonemc.com/rightchoice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.