Jackson Electric Membership Corporation observed National Lineman Appreciation Day on April 12.
While working under modified working conditions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jackson EMC linemen continued to provide exceptional member service, according to an EMC news release. When Tropical Storm Zeta brought devastating wind and rain to our service area in October, linemen worked tirelessly to restore power to the thousands of members impacted by the storm.
“We are tremendously proud of the work done by our linemen. They work around the clock in dangerous conditions to keep power flowing to our members and protect the public’s safety,” said Jackson EMC President/CEO Chip Jakins. “Our linemen, as well as those across the nation, truly deserve this special day of recognition, and I invite our members to take a moment to thank a lineman to show their support.”
In recognition of the work done by the cooperative’s linemen, the Jackson EMC board of directors adopted a resolution honoring April 12 as "Jackson EMC Lineman Appreciation Day.” The resolution acknowledges the “creativity, adaptability, dedication and professionalism of the cooperative's linemen during the recent challenges."
Throughout the month of April, Jackson EMC encourages members to engage through social media to share stories or words of thanks. The cooperative is asking members to create sidewalk art honoring linemen and share their drawings on social media with the hashtags #ChalkItUpToLinemen, #ThankALineman and #JacksonEMC.
