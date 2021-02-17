Jackson EMC has released 55 contractors to help with power restoration efforts in Kentucky and Louisiana due to damage caused by recent winter storms.
The contractors are assisting Entergy located in Baton Rouge, La., Southwestern Electric Power Company located in Shreveport, La. and Jackson Energy located in London, Ky.
Jackson EMC regularly uses contractors for construction, maintenance and vegetation management. The contractors released to assist with restoration efforts in Louisiana are overhead line construction crews. The contractors released to assist in Louisiana are maintenance and vegetation management crews.
