Jackson EMC has released 49 contractors to help with the anticipated power restoration efforts in Louisiana from the approaching Tropical Storm Cristobal.
Most of the contractors will be assisting Entergy, located in Baton Rouge. Entergy Louisiana, LLC serves approximately one million electric customers in 58 parishes. On Thursday, June 4, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency in advance of the storm, which is expected to have maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Jackson EMC regularly uses contractors for construction, maintenance and vegetation management. The contractors released to assist with restoration efforts in Louisiana are overhead line construction crews. Contractor crews who perform vegetation management for Jackson EMC have also been released by the cooperative to assist with anticipated restoration efforts. Jackson EMC linemen and other support personnel stand ready to respond to local members, if needed.
