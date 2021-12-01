Approximately 222,000 current and former members of Jackson EMC will receive their share of a total of $14 million in margin refund checks in December.
“As owners of a not-for-profit cooperative, Jackson EMC members are eligible to receive a portion of the funds left over at the end of the year after all the cooperative’s expenses are paid. That money is called margin refunds, and your board is proud to be able to return it to you,” said Board Chairman Otis P. Jones.
Margins are refunded for a combination of years, so former, long-term and newer members benefit from belonging to an electric cooperative. This year, margin refunds will go to those who received electric service from Jackson EMC in 1993, 1994 and/or 2020. The amount of each member’s refund check is based on the amount each member paid for electric service during those years.
After this December’s refund, Jackson EMC will have refunded $174 million in margin refunds to its member-owners since the cooperative was founded in 1938.
For more information, visit jacksonemc.com/marginrefunds.
