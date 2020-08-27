Jackson EMC has released 50 contractors to help with the anticipated power restoration efforts in Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas from approaching Hurricane Laura. Crews will be ready to respond when conditions are safe.
Most of the contractors will be assisting Sam Houston Electric Cooperative, located in Livingston, Texas. Sam Houston Electric Cooperative serves approximately 56,000 members in parts of 10 counties.
Jackson EMC regularly uses contractors for construction, maintenance and vegetation management. The contractors released to assist with restoration efforts in Texas are overhead line construction crews. Contractor crews who perform vegetation management for Jackson EMC have also been released by the cooperative to assist with anticipated restoration efforts in Louisiana and Mississippi. Jackson EMC linemen and other support personnel stand ready to respond to our members, if needed.
"A principle of co-ops is cooperation among cooperatives," according to a news release."Keeping with that principle, when asked and able, Jackson EMC provides fellow co-ops assistance with power restoration efforts following major outages."
