Beginning July 15, Jackson EMC will resume disconnecting service for nonpayment of bills. Members who are unable to pay their bill are asked to call Jackson EMC by July 10 to avoid disconnection.
Jackson EMC temporarily suspended service disconnections due to nonpayment of bills during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since the start of the pandemic, Jackson EMC has been working with members and businesses to address their concerns about their bills during the pandemic.
"We continue to encourage members to pay what they can to avoid a larger bill amount later," EMC leaders said.
Members who need to make payment arrangements are asked to contact Jackson EMC at 1-800-462-3691 between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., Mondays through Fridays.
"Jackson EMC understands the financial challenges members may be facing during this unprecedented time and wants to help members avoid disconnection of their electric service," Jackson EMC said in a news release. "Members who are concerned they may not be able to pay their bill should call Jackson EMC to speak to a member service representative."
Jackson EMC’s offices continue to remain open for drive-thru service only. Representatives are available to assist members with their questions by calling 1-800-462-3691. Members are encouraged to use the MyJacksonEMC mobile app or website to pay their bill, view their energy use or report an outage. More information is available at MyJacksonEMC.com.
For more information on how Jackson EMC is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, visit news.jacksonemc.com/coronavirus.
