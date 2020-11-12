Like the rest of the state, Jackson County will soon begin a hand recount of ballots cast in the Nov. 3 election.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Wednesday that he is ordering a recount of the presidential race due to the closeness of the results.
At last count, Democrat Joe Biden is leading incumbent Republican Donald Trump by around 14,000 votes in the state.
Jackson County elections manager Jennifer Logan said the state would be doing training on Nov. 12 for the hand recount and that the process in the county could begin as early as Nov. 13.
"We had everything ready for the recount.. things will have to be adjusted due to it being hand count verses scanners, but I have a great team and we will do what we are required to do," she said.
The state's election system uses paper ballots that are scanned, a system put into place this year due to complaints that Georgia's previous elections system didn't have a paper trail.
Some officials believe that after a hand recount, the state might also order a machine recount.
Raffensperger, a Republican, has said in the past that a recount is unlikely to change the overall outcome of the presidential race.
Georgia's vote for Biden has created a split in the state's GOP with some officials calling for Raffensperger to resign. But the secretary of state has defended his office, saying that he would ensure a fair election no matter what the final outcome.
